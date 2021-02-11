Meyer will be in Clemson to watch Lawrence

The full process of the NFL Draft experience begins Friday for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, who many consider the top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, will work out for NFL teams at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson starting at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams can only bring three representatives to Clemson to watch Lawrence’s Pro Day.

The Cartersville, Ga., native is having his workout on Friday instead of on March 11 during Clemson’s regularly scheduled Pro Day because of a torn labrum that was discovered during a physical. Lawrence is expected to have surgery early next week in California, giving him plenty of time to heal and be ready for fall camp with his team.

One of the teams expected to be attendance on Friday is the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NBC Sports.com, new Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell revealed he, new head coach Urban Meyer, and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be in Clemson to watch Lawrence throw the football.

As The Clemson Reported on Wednesday, Lawrence will throw 30 passes during his Pro Day. Unlike Pro Days from the past, teams will be unable to meet and talk with Lawrence following the workout. In a non-pandemic year, teams normally will interview players after their workouts.

“I think for me, it’s just important just to see the ball come out of his hands,” NBC reported Bevell saying. “I think one of the hardest things to do on tape is be able to tell velocity, and just the way it comes out of his hand. Also want to see the command that he’s going to have — kind of our first opportunity to be able to get him in person.

“We won’t be able to meet and talk with him like we normally would before or after. So, it’s just going to be the workout itself. But excited to watch him throw in person.”

Lawrence’s Pro Day will be televised by ESPN and its family of networks, including the ACC Network. It will also be televised live by the NFL Network.

The ACC Network will televise All ACC: Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special live at 10 a.m., as the 2020 Heisman Trophy Finalist participates in passing drills in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives. Lawrence, the three-year starting Clemson quarterback, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rece Davis will host the hour-long special, which will also be simulcast on ESPN2, from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Davis will be joined by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, who will be on site at Clemson. NFL and ACCN college football analyst Tim Hasselbeck, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack and EJ Manuel of ACCN’s The Huddle will also contribute to Friday’s coverage.