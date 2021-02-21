New Clemson offer out

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer for the class of 2022 went out Sunday to a standout defender from the Show-Me State.

Four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak from Boonville, Missouri, announced the offer from the Tigers via social media.

A 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior, Wesolak is ranked among the top 250 prospects (No. 248) in the country regardless of position by Rivals, which considers him the No. 13 weakside defensive end nationally in the 2022 class.

Wesolak lists more than 30 total offers from major programs around the country, including Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Stanford and Texas A&M, to name some.

The Clemson Insider recently spoke with Wesolak, who said that an offer from Clemson would have a “huge impact” on his recruitment.

“I love what Coach Swinney has built over there,” he told TCI. “It’s a great brotherhood and a culture everyone believes and trusts in one another. Also, their coaching staff is phenomenal. They really help their players reach their abilities and be great.”

As a junior in 2020, Wesolak tallied 59 total tackles, including 19 for loss and eight sacks.

