Clemson targets nation’s top corners

Recruiting

By February 28, 2021 8:08 pm

After signing one cornerback as part of the 2021 class in four-star Nathaniel Wiggins, Clemson plans to take at least two corners in the 2022 class, possibly three.

In our Looking Ahead feature, The Clemson Insider looks at the top names on Clemson’s cornerback board and where the Tigers stand with them:

Clemson is recruiting a bunch of the country’s top corners in the 2022 class, including one from its backyard in Mauldin (S.C.) four-star Jeadyn Lukus (pictured above), who sits at the top of the Tigers’ list of desired targets.

Lukus, a top-50 national prospect, grew up a fan of the Tigers and is considered a Clemson lean. But he wants to check out other schools this summer, if the NCAA lifts its ongoing ban on visits, prior to making his decision. Ohio State and North Carolina are a couple other programs in the conversation for Lukus.

Clemson is also chasing after one of the Midwest’s best corners, four-star Toriano Pride of St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North.

Pride is building a good bond with Clemson’s staff and told TCI recently the Tigers are one of the teams he has been hearing the most from. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Missouri are some of the schools standing out to Pride at this point in the process. He plans to make his commitment before the start of his senior season in August.

Among other standout cornerbacks in the 2022 class who hold Clemson in high regard are Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star Jaeden Gould, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Daylen Everette and Apopka (Fla.) four-star Nikai Martinez.

Gould released a top six last week comprised of Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers and Southern Cal, while Everette named Clemson one of his top 12 schools in January. Martinez told TCI recently that he has Clemson in his top three.

A couple of the other corners in the 2022 class we’re tracking are Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star Ryan Turner and Niceville (Fla.) four-star Azareyeh Thomas.

After receiving an offer from Clemson in January, Turner told TCI, “They are definitely one of my top schools.”

