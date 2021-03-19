Randall looking to ‘do something special’ with Klubnik, Tigers

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall is one of four commitments in Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class right now and has already started to build a great relationship with his fellow Tiger pledges, including Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik.

“We’re already creating a bond,” Randall said during a Zoom interview with The Clemson Insider. “We are all in a little group chat together and we communicate with each other as much as possible, especially Cade. Me being a receiver, we have to have a good connection and be on the same wavelength. But we just started to build this relationship so that we can do something special once we get there.”

Randall, who committed to Clemson on Christmas Day last year, was excited to see Klubnik jump on board with the Tigers earlier this month and can’t wait to catch passes in the future from the standout signal-caller who has led Westlake High School to back-to-back state titles in the Lone Star State’s 6A classification.

“I’ve watched his film. He’s a baller, and I know he wants to do something special at Clemson,” Randall said. “So, I have no doubt in my mind that he’s the right guy for the job. Just him being able to compete at the highest level in Texas and win two state championships, that shows how competitive he is and what kind of player he is, especially him being able to lead his team to two state championships in Texas where they play high-profile football up there. It really shows what kind of player he is.”

As Randall continues to get to know Klubnik and the other commits in Clemson’s 2022 class, he is also keeping in touch with and trying to help the Tigers recruit a couple of top Palmetto State prospects to join him in the class – Mauldin (S.C.) four-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and Greer (S.C.) four-star tight end Jaleel Skinner.

“I’ve talked to those guys a little bit,” Randall said. “I don’t want to pressure anybody into making a decision, because when you pressure somebody into making a decision, it usually never works out. But I want those guys to be on board because I know that they’re really good players and they’re from in state, and it would really mean a lot to all of us just to go up there and do something special at Clemson, an in-state school.

“But it’s the decision for them. I influence them, but don’t try to pressure them. That’s what I try to do – make Clemson seem what it really is. It’s a special place, and there’s nothing like playing at Death Valley when it’s a packed house.”

As Randall gets ready for his senior season at Myrtle Beach High School, he is focused on getting bigger, stronger and faster so he can dominate the competition and help his team win a state championship.

That’s the first order of business for Randall. But following his final high school campaign, he will enroll early at Clemson next January and is very much looking forward to getting a head start on his career as a Tiger.

“I’m really excited to start my career as a Tiger early,” he said. “It’s been a great run at Myrtle Beach High School, and everybody understands why I have to go off a little bit early so that I can get my foot in the door a little bit earlier, get my toes in the water and just start fresh and early and try to go make an impact.

“Clemson fans can receive a player that’s going to be committed and enjoy his time at Clemson, just try to do whatever I can to help the Tigers compete at the highest level and win a national championship. That’s what they’re going to receive from me, and I’m going to give it my all because I know Clemson’s going to give their all back to me.”

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!