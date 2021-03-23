3 new teams vying for Watkins' services

Football

By March 23, 2021 10:00 am

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins is getting a lot of interest from a lot of different teams in the free agent market.

Watkins, who is currently still with the Kansas City Chiefs, is visiting the Baltimore Ravens today, according to multiple reports. The Ravens have made it clear they want to sign a veteran receiver in free agency.

However, Baltimore is not the only team interested in the former Clemson star. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening that Watkins has scheduled to meet with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and that he is getting interest from the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans, as well.

Since being drafted by Buffalo with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins has played for three NFL teams already. Besides the Bills and Chiefs, he also played for the Los Angeles Rams.

Watkins played a big role in Kansas City’s Super Bowl Championship in 2019. He has played with the Chiefs the last three seasons.

