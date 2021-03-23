3 new teams vying for Watkins' services

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins is getting a lot of interest from a lot of different teams in the free agent market.

Watkins, who is currently still with the Kansas City Chiefs, is visiting the Baltimore Ravens today, according to multiple reports. The Ravens have made it clear they want to sign a veteran receiver in free agency.

However, Baltimore is not the only team interested in the former Clemson star. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday evening that Watkins has scheduled to meet with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday and that he is getting interest from the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans, as well.

Free-agent WR Sammy Watkins is scheduled to visit the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday after Tuesday’s trip to Baltimore with the Ravens, per sources. Watkins also has drawn some interest from the Titans and Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2021

Since being drafted by Buffalo with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Watkins has played for three NFL teams already. Besides the Bills and Chiefs, he also played for the Los Angeles Rams.

Watkins played a big role in Kansas City’s Super Bowl Championship in 2019. He has played with the Chiefs the last three seasons.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!