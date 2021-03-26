Clemson in top group for one of nation's top safeties

As expected, Clemson has made the cut for a newly offered defensive back prospect.

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil named the Tigers one of his top 11 schools via social media Friday, along with Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Covil (6-0, 190), who has collected around 40 total offers, received an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

“It feels great,” he told The Clemson Insider shortly after receiving the offer. “Clemson has been my favorite team and for this opportunity to come about, it’s a blessing.”

Covil, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, is coming off a huge performance last Saturday when he picked off two passes and returned both interceptions for touchdowns for an Oscar Smith squad that is the top-ranked team in the state of Virginia.

Clemson’s staff loves Covil’s physicality, range and versatility as a defensive back.

“I play anywhere in the secondary,” he told TCI. “I’m a big hitter, and I cover ground quickly.”

Covil is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 14 safety nationally and No. 189 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class.

I give thanks to GOD for HIS mercies and unmerited favor towards me 🙏🏾

Top 11‼️ @Hayesfawcett3 @OscarSmithFB @coachcscott pic.twitter.com/ITWNeHDp9m — Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) March 26, 2021

