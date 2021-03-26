Clemson in top group for one of nation's top safeties

Clemson in top group for one of nation's top safeties

Recruiting

Clemson in top group for one of nation's top safeties

By March 26, 2021 1:19 pm

By |

As expected, Clemson has made the cut for a newly offered defensive back prospect.

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil named the Tigers one of his top 11 schools via social media Friday, along with Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Covil (6-0, 190), who has collected around 40 total offers, received an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

“It feels great,” he told The Clemson Insider shortly after receiving the offer. “Clemson has been my favorite team and for this opportunity to come about, it’s a blessing.”

Covil, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, is coming off a huge performance last Saturday when he picked off two passes and returned both interceptions for touchdowns for an Oscar Smith squad that is the top-ranked team in the state of Virginia.

Clemson’s staff loves Covil’s physicality, range and versatility as a defensive back.

“I play anywhere in the secondary,” he told TCI. “I’m a big hitter, and I cover ground quickly.”

Covil is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 prospect in the state of Virginia, No. 14 safety nationally and No. 189 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

Clemson men’s assistant basketball coach Anthony Goins is leaving Brad Brownell’s staff to join Earl Grant at Boston College, The Clemson Insider confirmed on Friday afternoon. Goins has spent the last two (…)

3hr

When Kevin Swint picked up his phone and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was on the other end of the line, wanting to know if he would be open to working at defensive end this spring, Swint was on (…)

15hr

On Thursday, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil scored the scholarship offer he coveted and had been hoping for – what he called his “dream offer” from Clemson when announcing (…)

19hr

There are not many things that will cause Clemson and South Carolina to come together. But when there is a proposed bill that can protect their student-athletes in the ever-changing-world of collegiate (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home