Tigers make a move with nation’s top running back

Clemson made a move with the nation’s top-ranked running back (per Rivals) on Tuesday, pulling the trigger on an offer to Madison (Miss.) Germantown four-star Branson Robinson.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest offer right here:

Branson Robinson, 2022 RB, Madison, Miss. (Germantown High School)

Height, weight: 5-10, 220

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 1 RB, No. 1 state, No. 41 national (Rivals); 4-star, No. 15 RB, No. 5 state, No. 178 national (247Sports); 4-star, NR position, NR state, NR national (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, March 30

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Southern Cal, TCU, Tennessee

More on Robinson: Clemson is planning to take one running back in the 2022 class, and new running backs coach C.J. Spiller now has a new target after extending the offer to Robinson.

Robinson’s recruitment took off last fall when he received his first offer from Michigan in September and then subsequently added offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and LSU among others.

In nine games as a junior last season, Robinson rushed for 1,179 yards and 15 touchdowns on 121 carries, averaging 9.7 yards per tote. He runs track as well and recorded a time of 11.41 in the 100-meters as a sophomore.

Not only is Robinson fast, but he is also one strong dude, to say the least. He is a beast in the weight room, as you can see below:

Congratulations to Branson Robinson for setting Region 2 6A records in all 3 lifts and total. Squat – 615, Bench – 345, Deadlift – 700, and Total – 1,660 @GHSMavericks pic.twitter.com/RSTpKNFesb — Germantown Powerlifting (@GermantownPWL) February 27, 2021

Harder than it looks😂 (345 lbs) 4 x 4😈🦾 pic.twitter.com/3msA7XAIL4 — Branson (@Brae_004) January 15, 2021

Georgia, which plans to take two running backs in this cycle, has been considered the team to beat for Robinson. The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High School four-star running back Jordan James on Monday and are now zeroed in on Robinson as their other target.

Robinson intends to take some visits this summer assuming the NCAA dead period is lifted and on-campus recruiting opens back up in June. UGA is expected to draw a visit from Robinson at the beginning of June, while Clemson looks to be in line to get him on campus the weekend of June 12-13, when the program will hold its “Elite Retreat” gathering for some of its priority targets.

Robinson is getting ready to release his top five schools soon. Expect Clemson to be on Robinson’s short list after entering the mix with Tuesday’s offer. Georgia and Alabama look like locks to make the cut as well.

Here is what Robinson had to say about Clemson in an interview with TCI last month:

“That is a great feeling to be even mentioning a great prestigious place like Clemson. My interest level in Clemson is as high as it can possibly be, and I would love to visit there too.”

“The culture is amazing,” he added, “and I love the way they develop their offense’s players, get them into the NFL.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks