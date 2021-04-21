Good news for Clemson-Georgia game

Good news for Clemson-Georgia game

Football

Good news for Clemson-Georgia game

By April 21, 2021 2:36 pm

By |

Good news for the Clemson-Georgia game on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

A day after The Clemson Insider reported there were conversations about moving the game out of Charlotte, the Governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, announced Wednesday he anticipates eliminating all capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.

If this holds true, Clemson and Georgia will be able to play at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with a packed house on opening weekend.

TCI learned on Tuesday, from three different sources, that Clemson, Georgia and the people that run the Duke’s Mayo Bowl—the Charlotte Sports Foundation—were having conversations about moving the game if the attendance restrictions were not lifted.

TCI was told those contingency plans consisted of moving the game to the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

However, our sources said the chances were small for the game to be moved. Even before Wednesday’s announcement by Gov. Cooper, all parties were still planning for the game to be in Charlotte, but they needed to be prepared for “alternates” should they needed to move the game at the last second.

Currently, Mercedes Benz Stadium is scheduled to host the Alabama vs. Miami and Ole Miss vs. Louisville games on Labor Day Weekend as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic Games. The Alabama-Miami game will be held on Sept. 4, while the Ole Miss-Louisville game is scheduled for Sept. 6 (Labor Day night).

The Clemson-Georgia matchup is considered one of the biggest, if not the biggest, non-conference tilt of the 2021 College Football Season. Both teams are expected to be ranked in the top 5 when the Associated Press and the Coaches preseason polls are released in August.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

17hr

Clemson transfer finds another home. Former Clemson guard John Newman, who left Clemson in March, has another new home. Newman had originally transferred to UNC-Greensboro on March 30. However, after his new head (…)

21hr

Clemson head softball coach John Rittman met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the program’s first matchup with the Gamecocks in Columbia on Wednesday. Check out his comments previewing the rivalry matchup (…)

1d

On Monday, Deshaun Watson’s attorney filed a statement saying they can prove his client did nothing wrong and that the 22 sexual misconduct allegations against the former Clemson quarterback are “an avalanche (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home