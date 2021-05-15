Lawrence explains limitations as he makes Jags debut

Three months removed from shoulder surgery, Trevor Lawrence is out on the field throwing passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags began their rookie minicamp this weekend, and as The Clemson Insider reported earlier Saturday, the former Clemson quarterback is practicing on a limited basis.

Lawrence told the media Saturday he is on a pitch count as he continues to recover after having surgery on Feb. 16 to repair the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

“I’m wanting to go out there and throw a lot, but we’re keeping it around 30 to 40 balls, not including the warmups,” Lawrence said. “So, keeping it light just to make sure I’m feeling good.”

Sources told TCI that Lawrence is about 95-percent healthy in his left shoulder.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said the team is being “very cautious” with its No. 1 overall draft pick.

“I really appreciate the staff here just looking out for my best interest,” Lawrence said, “trying to slowly get me back in game shape and throwing shape for practice so I can go out there full-go whenever the whole team’s back together. So, that’s been good for me.

“For me, I want to get out there and just throw and go, but I think it’s better for me in the long run just to take it slow and get acclimated just because I’m still recovering from my left shoulder. It’s feeling great. No complaints here. I’m making great progress, but still have to just be smart and take it easy.”

Lawrence said he has full range of motion in the shoulder but just has to be careful to not put too much weight on it.

“But as far as the repair, it’s healed,” he said. “I’m a little over three months out from surgery, so the repair’s healed. … I’m feeling great. So, we’re taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I’m good come game one.”

The Jags’ new franchise quarterback expects to be full-go by the time training camp starts in July.

“It won’t be long before I’m full go,” he said. “So, I’m ready.”

