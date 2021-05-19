Watson hits social media for first time in 2 months

Deshaun Watson made his first appearance on social media in over two months on Wednesday when he posted videos of himself working out on his personal Instagram account.

This is the first time Watson has posted anything on social media since his statement on March 16 that he did nothing wrong in what has now become the infamous sexual assault and misconduct lawsuits, involving Watson and 22 women.

Watson’s last Instagram post was on March 7.

Though there has been no resolution in the cases, Watson showed he was still preparing for the season, nonetheless. A settlement in the next month can go a long in helping the former Clemson quarterback play this coming season.

Of course, he still wants to be traded out of Houston and the Texans appear ready to deal him. However, a trade will not happen as long as the civil case is still pending.

The NFL, which has started their own investigation and are looking into the allegations against Watson, said they will not decide on a suspension or not until litigation has been resolved.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Houston Press released a list of dates that are extremely important if Watson wants to get back on the field this fall.

In the videos (Instagram stories), Watson was being filmed doing all sorts of exercises and quarterback drills to keep him ready for the season should the cases against him be resolved.

