5-star reschedules Clemson visit

By Staff Reports | May 28, 2021 10:10 am ET

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 class has set a new date for his visit to Clemson.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy five-star running back Treyaun Webb had originally been slated to visit Clemson on June 5 before announcing earlier this week that he would visit Florida State that day instead.

Webb told The Clemson Insider he planned to reschedule the visit to Clemson and indeed he has, as he posted on social media Friday morning that he is now set to be in Tigertown on June 11.

Webb (6-0, 190) is the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He owns 40-plus offers as a rising junior, with schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Southern Cal, Oregon and many others comprising his list of college opportunities.

Webb originally committed to Georgia in November 2019 before decommitting from the Bulldogs this past January.

