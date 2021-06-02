5-star has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

The Clemson football program left a great impression on a five-star prospect who received an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday and visited campus Wednesday.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods gave his trip to Tigertown high marks in this post on Twitter on Wednesday night:

Woods (6-5, 260), who lists 30-plus offers, is the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.

In March, Woods trimmed down his recruitment when he released a top 11 that featured Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.

Woods recently explained to The Clemson Insider what appeals to him the most about Dabo Swinney’s program.

“As far as their success, their resume speaks for itself,” he said. “It’s as winning as it gets. With that being said, they develop players very well. Three-, four-, five-star recruits turn into NFL Draft picks, first-rounders. So, I know that their coaching lifestyle really rubs off on their players.”

Woods is scheduled to visit Georgia on Thursday and Alabama on Saturday before he heads to Florida next weekend.

