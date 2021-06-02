5-star has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

5-star has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

Recruiting

5-star has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

By June 2, 2021 8:24 pm

By |

The Clemson football program left a great impression on a five-star prospect who received an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday and visited campus Wednesday.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods gave his trip to Tigertown high marks in this post on Twitter on Wednesday night:

Woods (6-5, 260), who lists 30-plus offers, is the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.

In March, Woods trimmed down his recruitment when he released a top 11 that featured Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Southern Cal and Texas A&M.

Woods recently explained to The Clemson Insider what appeals to him the most about Dabo Swinney’s program.

“As far as their success, their resume speaks for itself,” he said. “It’s as winning as it gets. With that being said, they develop players very well. Three-, four-, five-star recruits turn into NFL Draft picks, first-rounders. So, I know that their coaching lifestyle really rubs off on their players.”

Woods is scheduled to visit Georgia on Thursday and Alabama on Saturday before he heads to Florida next weekend.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
3hr

After an eventful morning in which over 300 high schoolers returned to Clemson’s campus, the afternoon session provided a typical look of what a traditional camp day is like — extremely hot and sweaty. Dabo (…)

4hr

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle has been named a National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Second Team All-American as a utility/pitcher, the organization announced on Wednesday. Cagle becomes the first-ever (…)

7hr

June 2 marked the start of Dabo Swinney’s 2021 High School football camps. Some of the nation’s top prospects were in attendance on Wednesday, taking in Clemson’s first summer camp since 2019. While (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home