4-star Alabama DE en route to Clemson

A standout defensive lineman from the same high school as a few current Clemson football players is headed to Tigertown.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker will be on campus this weekend:

Heading to Clemson today what’s a good restaurant I can try🤔? #ALLIN — Tomarrion Parker (@tomarrion) June 4, 2021

Parker is the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound rising junior hails from Central High, the same school that produced Clemson receivers Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams, as well as Clemson safety Ray Thornton.

Parker told The Clemson Insider recently that Clemson’s staff has been showing a lot of interest in him.

“They like the way I play,” he said of the coaches. “They like how I’m very fast off the ball. They like how I’m physical with my hands … They love my tape, and they want to keep in contact with me because they like me a lot.”

Parker was named to the MaxPreps sophomore All-America team following the 2020 season after recording 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. His double-digit list of scholarship offers includes schools such as Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida State and Penn State.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks