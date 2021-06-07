Clemson impresses 5-star Arch Manning on visit

The main attraction at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp this past weekend was five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

The nation’s top-ranked signal-caller in the 2023 class generated plenty of buzz Saturday while slinging the rock around at camp, and as The Clemson Insider reported Sunday evening, Manning left town with a scholarship offer from the Tigers in tow.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Manning’s head coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Nelson Stewart, who said Manning came away impressed by his experience on campus over the weekend.

“He had a great visit,” Stewart said. “He really enjoyed his time.”

Spending time with Swinney was one of the highlights of the camp visit for Manning.

“He loved meeting him,” Stewart said. “Was a wonderful camp.”

Manning, of course, is the grandson of former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Archie Manning, son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

Arch made the trip to Tigertown with his parents and younger brother, Heid, an offensive lineman in the class of 2024 who also worked out at the Swinney Camp.

“He and his family enjoyed seeing the facilities and meeting the staff,” Stewart said.

Stewart is just happy that Arch, who hasn’t had the opportunity to check out many schools to this point in the process, was finally able to make a college recruiting visit following the 15-month-long NCAA dead period that concluded June 1.

“So glad he got to finally have a real visit on campus!” Stewart said.

The Manning family is also planning to travel to schools such as Texas, Georgia and Alabama this month.

Stewart doesn’t know for sure but expects Arch to return to Clemson for a game-day visit in the fall.

“We will see. He’s gonna get through June and then see,” Stewart said. “I’m sure they would love to. I think there’s a good chance he will spend a Saturday night in Death Valley … Dabo and staff were outstanding!”

As for when Arch might make his college commitment, Stewart doesn’t think the star QB has a timeline in mind for his decision.

“I know this, he’s not in any hurry to do it,” Stewart said. “I think when he knows, he’ll know. It’s going to be a real authentic decision that I think will have a lot of thought into it but will be a natural fit. And I think in the end, it’s really going to be about the fit, the relationships, the trust and really just what’s best for him in his journey.”

Arch is the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, he completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading his Isidore Newman team to the state semifinals.

