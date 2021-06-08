ESPN analyst discusses whether Arch will be the greatest Manning yet

On ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, the video of Arch Manning’s amazing throw at Clemson’s football camp last weekend was shown and the question was asked, “Will Arch Manning surpass Peyton, Eli and Archie to become the greatest Manning yet?”

First Take co-host Max Kellerman weighed in on the topic, opining that Arch – a five-star quarterback from New Orleans – would have to possess the traits that made his grandfather Archie and uncles Peyton and Eli special NFL players.

“He’d have to have the elusivity and talent of grandpa,” Kellerman said. “He’d have to have the excellence of Peyton, and the clutch ability of Eli. Peyton Manning is like the most excellent player who ever lived until it mattered most, then Eli was the best.

“He may have all of that in him. He doesn’t have to be the best at each category, just mix it all up in there.”

A rising junior at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Arch is the nation’s top-ranked quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class. Clemson extended an offer to him while he was on campus over the weekend, joining Alabama, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas among others on his offer list.

As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,643 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading his team to the state semifinals.

Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told The Clemson Insider recently that Arch’s skillset is “really hard to sum up.”

“He’s really his own entity,” Stewart said. “I think with Arch – I think Archie said it – everybody wants to compare him to one Manning, and you really can’t. He’s a little of everything.”

