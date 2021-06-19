Tigers add another in-state commitment

Tigers add another in-state commitment

Baseball

Tigers add another in-state commitment

By June 19, 2021 4:53 pm

By |

Clemson scored another commitment this weekend from an in-state prospect.

Class of 2023 middle infielder Brent Gibbs from Spring Valley High School in Columbia announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers’ baseball program on Saturday via social media.

“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank God, my teammates, my coaches, and my family for pushing me to be the person I am today. Go Tigers!”

Clemson also picked up a commitment from Lexington (S.C.) High School class of 2022 infielder/outfielder Nathan Hall this weekend.

You can check out some clips of Gibbs below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

A big defensive line prospect from the Peach State made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week. Johns Creek (Ga.) defensive end Alexander Cunningham was on campus Wednesday. A rising sophomore in the class of (…)

8hr

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment this weekend from a standout in-state prospect in the class of 2022. Nathan Hall, an infielder and outfielder from Lexington (S.C.) High School, announced his commitment (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home