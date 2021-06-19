Tigers add another in-state commitment

Clemson scored another commitment this weekend from an in-state prospect.

Class of 2023 middle infielder Brent Gibbs from Spring Valley High School in Columbia announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers’ baseball program on Saturday via social media.

“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “I would like to thank God, my teammates, my coaches, and my family for pushing me to be the person I am today. Go Tigers!”

Clemson also picked up a commitment from Lexington (S.C.) High School class of 2022 infielder/outfielder Nathan Hall this weekend.

You can check out some clips of Gibbs below:

#Uncommitted 24’ CF Brent Gibbs of @RawlingsStarsBB with quick hands through the zone, can spay it to all field rips a go ahead RBI single to right field. Quality AB’s . #BlackBearClassic #TheBestPlayHere pic.twitter.com/3AREf43oVK — Prospect Select (@PSBaseballinc) June 16, 2021

Big time swing from the left side by @BrentGibbs4222 to get us on the board early! https://t.co/cEB9c2JE3i — VIKING BASEBALL (@SVBaseball00) April 24, 2021

Missed our 7 seniors today but it was good to get back to work! Great day in the weightroom getting some end of season/pre summer data collected. Our Vike of the day is @BrentGibbs4222 knocking out 28 pull-ups and pulling 455!! pic.twitter.com/I2k9TSKByB — Robert Hendrix (@Bobby_Hendrix) May 18, 2021

2020 Palmetto Games pic.twitter.com/6qCSECJwMr — Brent Gibbs (@BrentGibbs4222) August 28, 2020

I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University. I would like to thank God, my teammates, my coaches, and my family for pushing me to be the person I am today. Go tigers! pic.twitter.com/kvNbIiMWhv — Brent Gibbs (@BrentGibbs4222) June 19, 2021

