4-star Texas WR sets Clemson visit

A standout wideout from the Lone Star State will be on campus at Clemson next month.

Del Valle (Texas) High School class of 2023 receiver Braylon James told The Clemson Insider that he plans to visit on July 30.

James is a top-150 national prospect (No. 131 overall) in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which consider him the No. 17 wide receiver in the country for his class.

More than 30 schools have offered the 6-foot-4, 185-pound rising junior, including programs such as Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Stanford and Southern Cal, to name some.

A three-sport athlete who also runs track and plays basketball, James is committed to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game. As a sophomore last season, he recorded 42 receptions for 442 yards and seven touchdowns en route to 26-6A second-team all-district honors.

James and his family recently had a Zoom call with Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

