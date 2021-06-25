5-star, nation's No. 1 RB checking out Clemson Friday

5-star, nation's No. 1 RB checking out Clemson Friday

Recruiting

5-star, nation's No. 1 RB checking out Clemson Friday

By June 25, 2021 9:49 am

By |

Clemson is set to have a big name on campus Friday.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior 2023 5-star RB Richard Young took to Twitter to announce that he would be at Clemson for an unofficial visit.

Young is the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 Class, per 247Sports Composite.

Back in May, Young had an “amazing Zoom call” with the Tigers.

His visit comes just a day after Clemson officially extended a scholarship to Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic 4-star RB Justice Haynes.

While Young doesn’t hold an offer from Clemson just yet, that could change come this weekend.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

52m

Earlier this week, Xavier Thomas reported on one of his Instagram stories that it felt great to be back to his old self again. The Clemson defensive end indicated he is fully healthy, and it appears he (…)

14hr

Though the rest of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class is moving in on Thursday, the 12 freshmen who enrolled at Clemson back in January really made an impression on Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff this (…)

15hr

A standout wideout from the Lone Star State will be on campus at Clemson next month. Del Valle (Texas) High School class of 2023 receiver Braylon James told The Clemson Insider that he plans to visit (…)

17hr

Clemson head coach Amanda Butler announced Thursday the hiring of Priscilla Edwards as the staff’s newest assistant coach. Edwards comes to Clemson after finishing her fifth season at Providence (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home