What They Are Saying: Tigers pick up another big commitment

By June 27, 2021 9:52 pm

Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class picked up another big commitment Sunday afternoon when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 5 edge defender and the No. 92 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising senior chose Clemson over his other finalists — Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Campbell is the fourth class of 2022 recruit to commit to the Tigers since June 14, joining Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride and Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn.

After Campbell committed to Dabo Swinney’s program, the Twitterverse reacted to the news. Check out what some had to say about the newest addition to Clemson’s class:

