What They Are Saying: Tigers pick up another big commitment

Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class picked up another big commitment Sunday afternoon when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Campbell is ranked as high as the No. 5 edge defender and the No. 92 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising senior chose Clemson over his other finalists — Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Campbell is the fourth class of 2022 recruit to commit to the Tigers since June 14, joining Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride and Largo (Fla.) Pinellas Park kicker Robert Gunn.

After Campbell committed to Dabo Swinney’s program, the Twitterverse reacted to the news. Check out what some had to say about the newest addition to Clemson’s class:

LETS GO!! Welcome to the family🐅 https://t.co/iGyVO9ixGX — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) June 27, 2021

🐅 — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) June 27, 2021

Clemson just got a commitment from ESPN 300 DE/LB Jihaad Campbell. He announced it on his Instagram live and gives the Tigers six ESPN 300 commits. #Clemson pic.twitter.com/KcRM4jwgL8 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) June 27, 2021

Pretty significant get for Clemson. The Tigers have remained patient, stuck to their guns and have landed another big commitment. That’s three in the past week: Covil, Pride and Campbell. Not bad for Dabo Swinney and Co. https://t.co/oEWkSP24B1 — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) June 27, 2021

My boy 🐅 — Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) June 27, 2021

Congratulations to former Creek student, Jihaad Campbell, on his commitment to play football at Clemson University today! 🏈⚡️ #HFTCP4L pic.twitter.com/D3zg18Chgw — Timber Creek Sports (@TCreekSports) June 27, 2021

It’s amazing how GOD works‼️ So blessed…🙏🏽 — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) June 27, 2021

