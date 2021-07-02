5-star Clemson target sets decision date

A five-star Clemson target in the 2022 recruiting class has set his commitment date.

One of the nation’s top defensive ends, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High School’s Jeremiah Alexander, announced Friday night that he will announce his college choice on July 8.

Committing July 8! happy early birthday momma❤️🎂 — ✞ j7 (@jt7ta) July 3, 2021

Clemson got Alexander on campus for an unofficial visit on June 1.

The former Alabama commitment also visited Clemson for a couple of games during the 2019 season. After receiving an offer from the Tigers this past January, he said to TCI, “I can definitely see myself at Clemson.”

Alexander (6-2, 235) is ranked as the No. 1 edge defender and the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.

