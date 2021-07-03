Huge honor for Clemson QB commit

A future Clemson Football star signal-caller earned a major honor this weekend.

Clemson class of 2022 commitment Cade Klubnik of Austin (Texas) Westlake has been named Most Valuable Player of the Elite 11 Finals after impressing at the country’s premier quarterback event, which began Wednesday in Los Angeles and concluded Saturday.

Klubnik beat out a bunch of the nation’s other top QB prospects in the 2022 class to take home the award.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson in March, is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 65 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior last season, Klubnik led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

