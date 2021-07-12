Tigers add new commitment

Baseball

By July 12, 2021 6:04 pm

Clemson picked up another commitment Monday from an in-state prospect in the 2022 class.

Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, S.C.) lefthanded pitcher Ethan Darden announced his commitment to the Tigers.

Darden is coming off an excellent junior season during which he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.04 ERA and tallied 101 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched, allowing only 21 hits.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers also picked up a commitment Sunday from Harlem (Ga.) High School 2023 shortstop/outfielder Tryston McCladdie.

Here are a few clips of Darden on the mound:

