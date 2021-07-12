Tigers add new commitment

Clemson picked up another commitment Monday from an in-state prospect in the 2022 class.

Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, S.C.) lefthanded pitcher Ethan Darden announced his commitment to the Tigers.

I’m still at a loss of words and feelings. I’m extremely thankful for the athletic and academic opportunity @ClemsonBaseball is giving me. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for making me the man I am today and @MonteLeeCU for believing in me. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/AkRiY3GFGF — Ethan Darden (@EthanDarden3) July 12, 2021

Darden is coming off an excellent junior season during which he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.04 ERA and tallied 101 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched, allowing only 21 hits.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers also picked up a commitment Sunday from Harlem (Ga.) High School 2023 shortstop/outfielder Tryston McCladdie.

Here are a few clips of Darden on the mound:

76 pitch complete game FB:87-89 top :90 pic.twitter.com/MnIXTGT2ka — Ethan Darden (@EthanDarden3) May 8, 2021

