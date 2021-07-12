Tigers add new commitment

Clemson picked up another commitment Monday from an in-state prospect in the 2022 class.
Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, S.C.) lefthanded pitcher Ethan Darden announced his commitment to the Tigers.
I’m still at a loss of words and feelings. I’m extremely thankful for the athletic and academic opportunity @ClemsonBaseball is giving me. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for making me the man I am today and @MonteLeeCU for believing in me. #GoTigers pic.twitter.com/AkRiY3GFGF
— Ethan Darden (@EthanDarden3) July 12, 2021
Darden is coming off an excellent junior season during which he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.04 ERA and tallied 101 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched, allowing only 21 hits.
Clemson head coach Monte Lee and the Tigers also picked up a commitment Sunday from Harlem (Ga.) High School 2023 shortstop/outfielder Tryston McCladdie.
Here are a few clips of Darden on the mound:
76 pitch complete game FB:87-89 top :90 pic.twitter.com/MnIXTGT2ka
— Ethan Darden (@EthanDarden3) May 8, 2021
👤 Ethan Darden
2022 Grad #uncommitted
FB: 86-88
SL:78@EthanDarden3
Ethan is a confident pitcher using his slider to create outs!@PGShowcases @PG_Scouting @PerfectGameUSA @FlatgroundApp #5StarCarolina #maFia pic.twitter.com/lYVUvBRB1Y
— 5 ⭐️ Carolina (@5StarCarolina) July 10, 2021
Ethan Darden
2022 Legion Collegiate Academy
6'1" 150
3.3 GPA
FB 84-87 T88
CH 79-81
CB 73-76@EthanDarden3 @LegionCollegia1 @FlatgroundApp @LoweryDevon @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/20XHxeDWbL
— Jake Hylinski (@jake11hy) February 5, 2021
