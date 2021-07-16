Aaron Rodgers honors Clemson QB commit with another award

Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik has collected another big honor.

The four-star quarterback from Westlake High (Austin, Texas) has earned the USA TODAY Texas High School Sports Award for Offensive Football Player of the Year.

Watch star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers name Klubnik as the winner below:

NFL Quarterback @AaronRodgers12 announced The USA Today Texas High School Sports Awards for Offensive Football Player of the Year. And the winner is…#GoChaps Video via | @hssportsawards pic.twitter.com/YyTOxatQ6p — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) July 16, 2021

As the video notes, Klubnik led Westlake to an undefeated state championship as a junior in 2020, passing for nearly 3,500 yards and 35 touchdowns with only three interceptions while rushing for 15 more scores. He passed for 220 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns in the state championship game while playing through a shoulder injury.

Klubnik was also recently named MVP of the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is ranked as high as the No. 4 pro-style quarterback and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals. He committed to the Tigers in March.

