Clemson QB commit makes big jump in updated ESPN rankings

ESPN recently updated its ESPN 300 rankings for the 2022 class, and Clemson’s quarterback commitment is one of the big risers in the new rankings.

Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik was previously ranked as the No. 136 overall prospect in the 2022 class, but jumped up to No. 76 overall following his stellar performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Klubnik was named Most Valuable Player of the Elite 11 Finals, beating out a bunch of the nation’s other top QB prospects in the 2022 class to take home the award.

As a junior last season, Klubnik led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

The 2022 ESPN 300 also features several other Clemson commits, including Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler (No. 113), Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall (No. 117), Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive end Jihaad Campbell (No. 124), Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star safety Sherrod Covil (No. 172) and Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller (No. 254).

