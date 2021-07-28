Clemson QB commit ranked among nation's top 10 players entering 2021

Clemson’s 2022 quarterback commit garnered a preseason honor on Tuesday when he was ranked among the nation’s top 10 high school football players, regardless of position or class, entering the 2021 football season.

MaxPreps ranked future Tiger and Austin (Texas) Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik as the No. 4 overall player in the country heading into the upcoming season.

Klubnik, who earned MVP honors at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles earlier this month, led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship last season, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

