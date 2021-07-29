Big-time Alabama lineman visiting Clemson today

Clemson is getting a big-time lineman from Alabama on campus today.

Auburn High School (Auburn, Ala.) 2023 interior OL Bradyn Joiner announced on Twitter that he is visiting Tiger Town today.

https://twitter.com/BradynOL78/status/1420730757140684805

Joiner (6-4, 310) lists 30 offers as a rising junior. Earlier this month, he released a top 10 comprised of Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Arizona State, Indiana, UCF, Georgia, Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech.

While the Tigers were not a part of Joiner’s top 10, he indicated to The Clemson Insider recently that his recruitment remains “wide open” and he is high on Clemson.

“They’re really close to the top, they’re almost there,” Joiner said. “I’m just waiting on the offer. You can’t really say nothing until you get the offer. They’re recruiting me real hard.”

Joiner has been recruited by both Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Bates, for the most part, has been the lead recruiter for Joiner because he was an assistant at the young Alabama lineman’s previous high school, Oxford, from 2008-11.

“It’s a good relationship,” Joiner said. “He actually coached my cousin that went to Tennessee in high school. My family really likes him a lot. That plays a big part in the recruiting process because all my family knows him. They know how good he’ll treat you up there.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks