Elite linebacker names Clemson among top schools

Recruiting

By August 10, 2021 12:29 pm

By

One of the nation’s top linebackers released his top schools on Tuesday and Clemson made the cut.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 2023 four-star Raylen Wilson, who lists 30-plus offers, announced a top 12 that includes Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina.

Wilson (6-2, 210) is ranked as high as the country’s No. 3 linebacker and the No. 45 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

Wilson was on hand for the second day of Dabo Swinney’s high school football camp in June. He worked out with Brent Venables and the linebackers, and came away more than impressed with the program.

“Clemson is the school to beat as of now that I’ve visited and met with the coaching staff [on Thursday],” he told The Clemson Insider after the visit.

Home