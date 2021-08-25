Twitter hate ‘fuels the fire’ for Renfrow

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow took Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to school last week during the two teams’ joint practice, with the former Clemson Tiger burning the former Florida State Seminole on several occasions according to multiple reports.

In a guest appearance on “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5. FM The Roar on Tuesday, Renfrow was asked about going up against Ramsey during the joint practice last Wednesday and Renfrow humbly downplayed the success he had against him.

“Jalen obviously is an amazing player, and we played him in college,” Renfrow said. “I think he played boundary corner when we played him then (in 2015). If I remember correctly, he had a big stop on a third or fourth down. But it was fun, practice last week. Obviously he’s a great player. He got the best of me a few times. They play a lot of zone coverage, and so I was able to sneak behind him a few times and score a touchdown or two. So, it was good. It was good for the Raiders and it was good for the Rams to have that joint practice for sure.”

Renfrow’s matchup against Ramsey blew up on Twitter, with some people tweeting as if they were shocked Renfrow got the best of one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

Asked about that, Renfrow admitted he hears the haters on social media and it can get annoying, but at the same time it gives him extra motivation.

“Absolutely it fuels the fire, absolutely,” Renfrow said. “But it’s something I’ve dealt with my whole career, especially being a walk-on, I dealt with it. But it kind of fuels the fire. Everyone always blames Saban and Coach Swinney that they’re always getting fuel from places. I guess that’s kind of how I’ve found my fuel is getting on Twitter and everyone can’t believe I got open against Jalen or this so and so DB or whoever, and it definitely adds some fire for sure.”

