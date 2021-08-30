Is Belichick holding up a potential Watson deal?

Trade speculation, reports and rumors surrounding former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson are heating up.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in trade discussions for Watson, with the Texans reportedly seeking three first-round picks and a pair of second-round picks in return.

Of course, Watson’s legal issues have complicated matters and slowed down the process of a potential trade involving Watson. But what might be another reason it is taking so long?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick might be indirectly holding up a Watson trade. Florio says Texans general manager Nick Caserio, who was the Patriots’ director of player personnel from 2008-2020, doesn’t want to make a trade that his former boss Belichick wouldn’t like — like sending Watson to the Dolphins, who play in the same division as the Patriots.

“There’s another important factor to remember,” Florio wrote. “New Texans G.M. Nick Caserio, like many former Bill Belichick lieutenants, won’t want to do a deal that Belichick will regard as a bad one. And, yes, that’s the kind of sway that Belichick holds over his former employees.

“Belichick presumably also would prefer that Watson not come to the AFC East. So if Caserio is going to do a bad deal, Belichick would surely want it to be a bad deal that sends Watson out of the conference entirely.”

