Ravens waive former Clemson standout

Another former Clemson wide receiver was waived by an NFL team on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have waived Deon Cain.

NFL teams had to cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Former Clemson wideout Cornell Powell was also waived, by the Chiefs.

Drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 6th round (185th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, Cain also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2019-20) before the Ravens signed him to a reserves/futures contract in January. He was injured for most of training camp and returned only for the third preseason game, catching one pass for 5 yards.

At Clemson, Cain had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career from 2015-17.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/rvvPpLQjiJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2021

