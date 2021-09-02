Virginia OL announces offer from 'dream school' Clemson

Virginia OL announces offer from 'dream school' Clemson

September 2, 2021

An offensive lineman in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson, his “dream school,” via social media Thursday morning.

Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.) three-star Joshua Miller announced an offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Miller is considered an interior offensive lineman by 247Sports, while Rivals rates him as an offensive tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound junior also has offers from Boston College, Florida State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

Miller is just the second offensive lineman in the 2023 class to report an offer from Clemson, joining Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy four-star tackle Monroe Freeling.

Miller visited Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“It was amazing,” Miller told The Clemson Insider regarding his experience at Dabo Swinney Camp. “They treated me like family and everybody there had genuine love for me and my family. I loved the visit, it was definitely the best visit I’ve been on. The campus and facility was great, but what stood out the most was the food. Man, that food was amazing.”

