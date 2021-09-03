Alabama QB feeling the love from Clemson, will be at Clemson-Georgia game

At 12:05 a.m. CT on Sept. 1, Christopher Vizzina had 65 text messages and Twitter notifications.

With college football coaches and staffs finally being able to directly contact junior prospects, such as Vizzina, the Class of 2023 gunslinger from Alabama’s Briarwood Christian Upper School was able to hear from Clemson and its coaching staff.

Vizzina told The Clemson Insider that he heard from Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator Todd Bates. He also received some texts from Clemson’s recruiting department.

What was the overall message Vizzina received from the Tigers?

“Just how excited they are that they can text me now and how they would love to see me at any home game this year,” he said.

Vizzinia will definitely be going to one game in The Valley this season and maybe even two. Some of the high school football games are going to be Thursdays, so that could change some stuff for Vizzina, he said.

The Alabama quarterback spoke with TCI back on Aug. 21, about Clemson’s interest and what a potential offer from the Tigers would mean.

Here’s what he said regarding his impression of the program back when he visited earlier this summer for the Dabo Swinney Camp:

“When I went up there, it just felt like they were doing everything the right way and that it’s somewhere that I’d want to be like every single day,” Vizzina said. “All these coaches, they tell you what you want to hear and everything, but you really got to experience it.”

Vizzina confirmed to TCI that he will be at the Clemson-Georgia game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (NC.) on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Some Love from @ClemsonFB ! I will be at the Clemson vs. Georgia game this weekend ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kHTsZHkAAC — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) September 2, 2021

