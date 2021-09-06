Zanders has message for the doubters after injury

Zanders has message for the doubters after injury

Football

Zanders has message for the doubters after injury

By September 6, 2021 10:02 pm

By |

Monday has been a difficult day for Clemson safety Lannden Zanders.  Earlier tonight on his radio show Dabo Swinney announced that Lannden Zanders would need surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Zanders went to Twitter with the following statement after news of his injury broke.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
2hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney passed along some bad injury news for his team during his Monday night radio show. “We didn’t know last night. We thought he was going to be OK, be able to go. But Lannden (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home