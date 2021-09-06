Zanders has message for the doubters after injury

Monday has been a difficult day for Clemson safety Lannden Zanders. Earlier tonight on his radio show Dabo Swinney announced that Lannden Zanders would need surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Zanders went to Twitter with the following statement after news of his injury broke.
Did not picture this season ending this way for me. I love the adversity and doubters. I will be a better version of my self next year, time will tell. Jeremiah 29:11.
— Lannden Zanders (@LanndenZanders3) September 7, 2021