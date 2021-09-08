5-star, nation's No. 1 OT names Clemson among top schools

A five-star prospect and the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top schools on Wednesday.

Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk High School (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) released a top 12 that included the Tigers along with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Proctor (6-8, 335) is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2023 class by both Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson has not yet extended an offer to Proctor, who has 30-plus total offer, but he told The Clemson Insider recently that it’s one he is waiting for.

“That’s like one of the only ones I’ve been waiting for so far,” Proctor said. “That would probably be the one to kind of wrap up my recruitment and probably not get any more offers after that because I have pretty much all the big ones and all the in-state ones, and it’s pretty much all I need.”

