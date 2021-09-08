Top local prospect picks up offer from Clemson

A local standout has received a big offer from Clemson.

Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.) 2023 four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson reported the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday morning.

Anderson is tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 8 offensive tackle nationally and No. 129 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State and considers him the No. 14 offensive guard in his class.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Anderson also has an offer from South Carolina to go with offers from Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Arkansas, while he is garnering interest from schools such as Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Louisville, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina.

This summer, Anderson visited South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia Tech along with Clemson, where he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

Anderson told TCI recently he plans to attend some games at Death Valley this season and is “looking forward to it a lot.” He visited South Carolina for its game vs. Eastern Illinois this past Saturday and is slated to return to Columbia for the Gamecocks’ game against Kentucky on Sept. 25.

Dorman High School has sent a bunch of players to the Clemson football program in the past, and Anderson told us recently he would love to have the opportunity to continue the local talent pipeline and have the chance to suit up for the Tigers in the future.

“To get an offer from Clemson would mean a lot,” he said. “The great coaching staff [stands out].”

