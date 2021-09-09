4-star confirms to TCI he'll be in The Valley this weekend

One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2022 Class will be back in The Valley for Clemson’s first home game of the season.

Cumming (GA.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp confirmed to The Clemson Insider on Thursday that he’ll be in attendance when Clemson hosts South Carolina State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Delp (6-5, 220) is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

The big-time tight end prospect was in the stands for Clemson-Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte last weekend.

Delp had this to say about the marquee matchup between the two top-5 opponents:

“The game was awesome, I had a great time,” he told TCI. “I loved what both teams did with the TE.”

Delp indicated back in July that he wanted to take in gameday visits for each of his top four teams and experience the respective gameday atmospheres before making any final decisions.

Last month, Delp dropped a final four that included Clemson along with South Carolina, Georgia and Michigan.

“They let me know that I’m the guy that they want,” Delp said of Clemson following his time at the program’s All In Cookout.

Delp, of course, is the nephew of former Clemson wide receiver James Chappell, who played for the​​ Tigers in the 1990s and was roommates with former Clemson quarterback and current quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!