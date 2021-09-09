Another national analyst low on Clemson

Another national analyst low on Clemson

Football

Another national analyst low on Clemson

By September 9, 2021 4:21 pm

By |

Another national analyst is low on Clemson following its 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday.

CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell took to Twitter this week with his ranking of the top 8 teams in the sport following Week 1 of the season and did not rank the Tigers among those teams.

Another analyst, RJ Young of FOX Sports, released his top 25 and has the Tigers all the way down at No. 11 in his ranking.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following the loss to Georgia after previously being ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll and No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

It was the first week for college football freshmen to make their presence known. With eight tackles and a breakup of one of J.T. Daniels’ passes, Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba had an outstanding (…)

reply
6hr

D.J. Uiagalelei’s first start this season didn’t go nearly as well as his two previous ones. After throwing for more than 700 yards and five scores in spot starts against Boston College and Notre Dame a (…)

7hr

It is no secret the ACC performed poorly as a conference in the first week of the college football season and picked up where it left off with disappointing and lackluster performances across the board. ACC (…)

9hr

Justyn Ross is not happy with the way he played in last week’s loss to Georgia. In fact, the Clemson wide receiver is mad. That is the way head coach Dabo Swinney described him earlier this week, as the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home