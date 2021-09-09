Another national analyst low on Clemson

Another national analyst is low on Clemson following its 10-3 loss to Georgia last Saturday.

CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell took to Twitter this week with his ranking of the top 8 teams in the sport following Week 1 of the season and did not rank the Tigers among those teams.

Another analyst, RJ Young of FOX Sports, released his top 25 and has the Tigers all the way down at No. 11 in his ranking.

Clemson (0-1) is now ranked No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following the loss to Georgia after previously being ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll and No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.

What a weekend of CFB. Here's my #DKtop8 which is resume based. Not brand biased

1. Bama

2. Ohio St

3. Georgia

4. Penn State

5. UCLA

6. Notre Dame

7. Texas AM

8. Iowa — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 8, 2021

