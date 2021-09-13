Clemson still nowhere to be found in this national analyst's ranking

Football

Clemson is still nowhere to be found in this national analyst’s ranking of the top teams in college football after Week 2 of the season.

CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell released his top eight teams via Twitter on Sunday and did not include the Tigers in his list.

Instead, Kanell ranked Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Iowa, Penn State, UCLA, Notre Dame and Cincinnati 1-8, in that order.

Kanell also did not rank Clemson among his top eight teams after Week 1. 

Clemson, which improved to 1-1 on the season after defeating South Carolina State 49-3 on Saturday at Death Valley, remained at No. 6 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after Week 2.

