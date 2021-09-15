Former Clemson star discusses Lawrence's NFL debut and how they formed a bond

A former Clemson standout made time to watch Trevor Lawrence in his NFL regular season debut.

Former Tiger forward Aamir Simms, who officially signed with the New York Knicks in August, tuned in to watch Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Houston Texans on Sunday from his apartment in New York following a voluntary scrimmage.

Lawrence completed 28-of-51 passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions in the Jaguars’ 37-21 loss.

“I don’t think it was bad,” Simms said of Lawrence’s performance in an interview with The New York Post. “He doesn’t really make many mistakes in a game. He’s a very smart player, analytical. He remembers when he messes up. He won’t make those same mistakes. It was his first game. I thought he looked good at times making some nice pays. He’ll grow from here.”

According to The Post, Simms and Lawrence formed a bond during the pandemic when they were both at Clemson and Lawrence invited Simms to his house off campus to shoot some hoops and work on his game when all gyms and Clemson athletic facilities were shut down.