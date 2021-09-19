5-star LB 'had an amazing visit' to Clemson

Recruiting

September 19, 2021

A five-star prospect from Indiana visited Clemson for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech and didn’t leave campus disappointed after his experience in Death Valley.

Andrean High School (Merrillville, Ind.) five-star class of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen reacted to the visit via Twitter on Sunday morning:

Andrean’s game against Michigan City (Ind.) High School on Friday night got over late because of a lightning delay, but Bowen still made an “all night drive” to South Carolina with his family for the Clemson-GT game.

Bowen (6-2, 215) is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

In August, he released a top five featuring Clemson along with LSU, Auburn, Indiana and Notre Dame.

