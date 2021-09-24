Clemson picks up commitment from elite Georgia prospect

Clemson has landed a new commitment in the 2022 class.

The Clemson Insider confirmed that Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School’s Chauncey Wiggins has verbally committed to the Tigers over schools like Georgia, Maryland, USF and N.C. State.

Wiggins (6-9, 200) ranks as the No. 25 power forward in the country and No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports.

Wiggins is a versatile playmaker, who thrives playing along the wing, which is where he envisions Clemson playing him, he told The Clemson Insider last month.

The Grayson product makes plays with the ball in his hands and creates scoring opportunities for himself. Defensively, he’s got the length to get his hands in passing lanes and be a disruptive force at the opposing end. He figures to play either the No. 3 or 4 position at the next level.

After making an official visit to Clemson in late July, Wiggins was back on campus from Sept. 10-12, which seemingly sealed the deal on his recruitment. TCI learned that Wiggins attended Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State at Memorial Stadium back on Sept. 11.

“I like how hard they recruit me,” Wiggins said to TCI last month. “I like the area that Clemson’s in. I like the facilities. Also, like the coaches too.”

“I would say that Clemson is a very, very nice spot,” he added. “Ian [Schieffelin], I played with him last year. He talked about Clemson highly. I just love how they’ve been recruiting me since 15U and haven’t stopped.”

Wiggins is impressed with everything Clemson had to offer from its coaches to strength training staff. The Tigers’ relentless recruiting approach also sat well with the highly-touted prospect.

Clemson has four scholarship spots available for the 2022 class, Wiggins obviously fills one of them.

