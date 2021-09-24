Former Tiger makes good on Clemson-UGA bet with NFL teammate

Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only former Clemson football player that made a bet with an NFL teammate on the Clemson-Georgia game.

According to Green Bay Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, former Tiger and current Packer wide receiver Amari Rodgers made good on a bet with a Packers teammate.

Per Schneidman, 2021 first-round draft pick and former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes said that Rodgers bought him a Louis Vitton travel bag and backpack as part of their bet after the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 10-3, on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

Lawrence also paid off a bet on the Clemson-UGA game with one of his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates, former Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin. The bet forced Lawrence to wear UGA gear.

Eric Stokes said Amari Rodgers bought him a Louis Vitton travel bag and backpack as part of their bet after Georgia beat Clemson. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 24, 2021

