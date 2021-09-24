Former Tiger makes good on Clemson-UGA bet with NFL teammate

Former Tiger makes good on Clemson-UGA bet with NFL teammate

Football

Former Tiger makes good on Clemson-UGA bet with NFL teammate

By September 24, 2021 5:01 pm

By |

Trevor Lawrence isn’t the only former Clemson football player that made a bet with an NFL teammate on the Clemson-Georgia game.

According to Green Bay Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, former Tiger and current Packer wide receiver Amari Rodgers made good on a bet with a Packers teammate.

Per Schneidman, 2021 first-round draft pick and former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes said that Rodgers bought him a Louis Vitton travel bag and backpack as part of their bet after the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers, 10-3, on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

Lawrence also paid off a bet on the Clemson-UGA game with one of his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates, former Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin. The bet forced Lawrence to wear UGA gear.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Clemson loaded up the buses on Friday afternoon en route to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport before flying to Raleigh, North Carolina. The Tigers face off against North Carolina State as (…)

4hr

One of Clemson’s coaches hit the road Friday to see a prominent four-star recruit in the 2023 class. Mike Reed made his way down to Roswell (Ga.) High School Friday to check in on Ethan Nation, The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home