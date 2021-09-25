Clemson's unavailable players for N.C. State

Clemson has announced the players who will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis, running back Lyn-J Dixon and cornerback Fred Davis are the players who were listed on the Tigers’ depth chart at the start of week who won’t be available. Dixon plans to enter the transfer portal while Tyler Davis is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery earlier this week on his bicep.

