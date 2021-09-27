Clemson in final 7 for one of nation's top cornerbacks

The nation’s No. 2 ranked cornerback dropped his final seven schools on Monday afternoon via social media.

Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Tony Mitchell is down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama and Oregon.

Mitchell is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson was among Mitchell’s top-10 school’s list, which he dropped last month. He has since eliminated Ohio State, Florida State and Miami as contenders in his recruitment.

The Tigers extended an offer to Mitchell on June 1. He visited Clemson two days later.

Mitchell has carved out significant relationships with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator Todd Bates. He got the chance to meet them both in person on his visit.

“They’ve always been at the top of my recruitment,” Mitchell told The Clemson Insider following his visit. “I talk to Coach Reed and Coach Bates a lot, I got to meet Coach Swinney when I visited for the first time.”

