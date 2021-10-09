Clemson picks up major commitment from talented Texas prospect

Clemson has landed a new commitment in the Class of 2022, The Clemson Insider has learned.

While on his official visit, Kimball (Texas) guard Chauncey Gibson, elected to commit to Clemson over schools like SMU, Texas Tech and Old Dominion.

TCI first reported that Gibson would be on campus from Oct. 7-9. He originally was going to make his college decision back on Oct. 7 but elected to delay the date of his commitment with that official visit to Tiger Town in mind.

It turned out to be foretelling for Saturday’s news.

Gibson had told TCI that he felt at home during his SMU official visit and was hoping to get that same feeling while he was in Clemson. He was also looking for a school that felt like the best fit, one that had the best chance of developing him for the next level.

It appears he did on both accounts

In his recent conversation with TCI, Gibson described a familial-like relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff and his general impressions of the team, prior to his visit.

“The way their coaching staff is treating me, they’ve been down since the recruitment process started and opened back up and everything,” Kimball said this past week. “I like how they’ve been recruiting. They’ve been coming at me hard. I like the relationship I got with the coaches. I’m ready to get down there for my visit and see the campus and everything.”

The addition of another Chauncey to the fold further bolsters a recruiting class that’s off to a great start.

The Tigers still have two scholarship spots available for the 2022 class with Gibson’s verbal pledge comes off the heels of Chauncey Wiggins’s commitment, which was just over two weeks ago.

Clemson has now added Gibson, a 6-6 point guard, who has the size and the ability to shoot and pass at the ACC level, and Wiggins, who is a versatile playmaker and thrives playing alongside the wing.

The Tigers also remain heavily involved with Orlando (Fla.) four-star forward Ven-Allen Lubin.

