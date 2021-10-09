Good news on 5-star Clemson QB commit's injury

Recruiting

Good news on 5-star Clemson QB commit's injury

October 9, 2021 10:49 am

Five-star Clemson class of 2022 quarterback commit Cade Klubnik of Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) left his team’s game against Bowie on Friday night after sustaining an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Per the Austin American-Statesman, Klubnik separated his shoulder and may only miss a couple of games.

From the Austin American-Statesman article:

“The victory came with a price. Klubnik was removed after being tackled midway though the second quarter. (Westlake head coach Todd) Dodge said his “medical staff” informed him that his quarterback separated his left (non-throwing) shoulder and might miss a pair of games. The entire team breathed a sigh of relief when informed Klubnik should return before the regular season is over.”

Prior to exiting with the injury, Klubnik threw for 214 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

