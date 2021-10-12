Could Shipley play against Syracuse?

A day after voicing optimism that Will Shipley will be back sooner rather than later, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney further expanded on the status of his injured freshman running back.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Swinney said he continues to be amazed by how quickly Shipley has been able to recover from the lower leg injury he sustained against North Carolina State on Sept. 25, adding there was a point coaches thought it might be of the season-ending variety. That’s not the case, but Swinney said Shipley won’t be ready to play at Syracuse on Friday.

“I wish,” Swinney said. “There would be a chance in his mind, I guarantee you.

“Some guys just, I don’t know, they just respond differently. (He and Tyler Davis) are both grinders. Just absolute grinders when it comes to how they do anything.”

Swinney said there’s no firm timetable on Shipley’s return, though he said Shipley is off crutches. Shipley used crutches the first couple of weeks after suffering the injury.

