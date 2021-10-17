Clemson keeping tabs on 4-star Sunshine State cornerback

Clemson continues to keep tabs on this Class of 2023 cornerback out of the Sunshine State.

Since Sept. 1, Florida Christian School (Miami, Fla.) four-star Antonio Robinson’s phone has been lighting up like a Christmas tree. In addition to Clemson, he’s heard a lot from schools like Mississippi State, West Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati, Penn State, LSU and the University of Florida.

“Some days it can be overwhelming and some days it can be exciting,” Robinson said of his recruitment process, “Like when you come home from practice and you go inside the mailbox and you have 10 letters in the mail.”

Robinson has heard from Clemson sparingly. He’s received videos from their recruiting staff and some letters in the mail.

As a part of his tour of the camp circuit this past summer, he put himself on Clemson’s radar with his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

He had this to say about his Clemson experience when he spoke with TCI last month:



“The experience was amazing,” Robinson said, “The facilities was nice, especially the therapy room. And then Coach Reed, I had a great time with him. He took me around the school and I had a great experience talking with him. He’s a great DB coach too.”

He’s only taken a game-day visit to the University of Miami, which is in his backyard. So, visits to Clemson, or any school for that matter, seem unlikely. Right now, his main focus is helping Florida Christain School reach the playoffs. The Patriots are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in region play.

Although he’s only heard from them here and there, the Tigers still hold a great deal of interest for Robinson.

“It inspires you and it gives you great confidence, no matter how good you are to be getting recruited by Clemson because a lot of people don’t get recruited by Clemson,” he said last month.

Robinson ranks as the No. 24 cornerback and No. 176 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

