Clemson's unavailabilities for Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable for today’s game against Pittsburgh.

The list includes receivers Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson and E.J. Williams. Ngata is going through COVID-19 protocols while Ladson (groin) and Williams (knee) are dealing with injuries.

Linebacker Jake Venables and running back Michel Dukes will also be unavailable, though Dukes’ absence doesn’t come as a surprise. Dukes informed Clemson coach Dabo Swinney earlier this week of his decision to transfer.

Defensive tackle Tre Williams was spotted getting off the team bus wearing a walking boot, though he wasn’t listed on the unavailability report.

