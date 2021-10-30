Local defensive back returning to Death Valley this weekend

The Clemson Insider has learned that a local standout prospect will be making his return visit to The Valley this weekend.

D.W. Daniel (Central, S.C.) 2023 cornerback Misun Kelley will be among the prospects in attendance for Clemson’s matchup against Florida State at Memorial Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Obviously, Clemson has close ties to the Daniel program, but Kelley impressed with his play at the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer.

He spoke to TCI back in June about his experience at the camp. According to Kelley, he exchanged information with both Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

Kelley picked up an offer from Louisville on the recruiting trail this summer. He has since picked up offers from Coastal Carolina and Middle Tennessee State. That being said, he’s still vying for an offer from his hometown team.

“It means a lot that they’re looking at me right now,” Kelley said. “It would be great if they would offer me, getting offered by my hometown, especially because I’ve lived here my whole life.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!